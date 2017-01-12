Japanese ‘Kong: Skull Island’ Trailer Puts More Big Monkey Mayhem on Display

0

America may have staked the first claim to giant monster movies nearly 100 years ago with 1925’s The Lost World and the 1933 classic King Kong, but Japan has reigned supreme in relatively recent decades thanks to the almighty Godzilla. Japan knows how to sell their giant monsters. Case in point, this latest Japanese trailer for Kong: Skull Island that has a delightful narration chronicling the chaos on screen. It’s a must-watch.

Scripted by Max Borenstein, John Gatins, Dan Gilroy, and Derek Connolly, and directed by Jordan Vogt-Roberts, the film stars Tom Hiddleston, Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, John Goodman, John C. Reilly, Tian Jing, Corey Hawkins, Jason Mitchell, John Ortiz, Thomas Mann, Shea Whigham, Toby Kebbell, and Eugene Cordero. Kong: Skull Island opens in U.S. theaters on March 10, 2017, and in Japan on March 25th.

Check out the new Japanese trailer for King Kong: The Skull Island Giant God below:

And I just had to include this delightfully/poorly translated synopsis. Thanks, Google!

Toward the ultimate “God” Battle –

maximum to “Saikyo × strongest × most fear” of the king King Kong, awake! It was supposed to be a simple task …. Searching for unknown creatures, survey expedition squirts into a mysterious island. But there was a skull island where people should never step on foot. When you get to the island you do not like it, the situation changes completely. Everywhere on the island, the skeleton is scattered, and the rock walls also have huge traces of blood painted. And finally the appearance of the god presence, the giant King Kong. Giant creatures of unknown identity. Human beings have no choice but to escape. What is the secret of Skull Island? Can they live out of the island and escape. Really, how Kong enemy of the human race, or ally of the -

