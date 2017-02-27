Final ‘Kong: Skull Island’ Trailer Goes for Broke

0

The thing I’m most excited about when Kong: Skull Island is released is just seeingwhat the heck this movie even is. It has a strong Apocalypse Now vibe and a sepia-soaked 70s setting, but the trailers also inject a weird humor into it (which makes sense since it comes from Kings of Summer‘s Jordan Vogt-Roberts). Also it’s a friggin King Kong movie, where Kong is the size of a mountain (to better fight Godzilla, of course). But in the same way that Logan has reenergized superhero storytelling by setting it as a Western, perhaps Kong: Skull Island doing … whatever it is that it’s doing … will shake up monster movies as well.

The final trailer is a mishmash of every kind of movie genre, but is mostly chock full of intense action sequences and a cadre of beasts that look even more frightening than Kong himself. But if there’s one thing the giant gorilla has going for him, it’s his size. No matter what else, he can swat down helicopters like gnats — and he will!

Check out the latest trailer below:

I mean just what is happening? It’s also worth noting that Brie Larson is shown getting an additional line of dialogue when she’s essentially been mute for the rest of the trailers. Kong: Skull Island also stars Tom Hiddleston, John C. Reilly, Samuel L. Jackson, John Goodman, and Corey Hawkins (whose character name has finally been revealed — Houston Brooks — why was it a secret before?)

Here’s the official synopsis for Kong: Skull Island: