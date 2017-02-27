Final ‘Kong: Skull Island’ Trailer Goes for Broke

The thing I’m most excited about when Kong: Skull Island is released is just seeingwhat the heck this movie even is. It has a strong Apocalypse Now vibe and a sepia-soaked 70s setting, but the trailers also inject a weird humor into it (which makes sense since it comes from Kings of Summer‘s Jordan Vogt-Roberts). Also it’s a friggin King Kong movie, where Kong is the size of a mountain (to better fight Godzilla, of course). But in the same way that Logan has reenergized superhero storytelling by setting it as a Western, perhaps Kong: Skull Island doing … whatever it is that it’s doing … will shake up monster movies as well.
The final trailer is a mishmash of every kind of movie genre, but is mostly chock full of intense action sequences and a cadre of beasts that look even more frightening than Kong himself. But if there’s one thing the giant gorilla has going for him, it’s his size. No matter what else, he can swat down helicopters like gnats — and he will!
I mean just what is happening? It’s also worth noting that Brie Larson is shown getting an additional line of dialogue when she’s essentially been mute for the rest of the trailers. Kong: Skull Island also stars Tom Hiddleston, John C. Reilly, Samuel L. Jackson, John Goodman, and Corey Hawkins (whose character name has finally been revealed — Houston Brooks — why was it a secret before?)
Here’s the official synopsis for Kong: Skull Island:
The producers of Godzilla reimagine the origins of one the most powerful monster myths of all in “Kong: Skull Island,” from Warner Bros. Pictures, Legendary Pictures and Tencent Pictures. This compelling, original adventure from director Jordan Vogt-Roberts (“The Kings of Summer”) tells the story of a diverse team of scientists, soldiers and adventurers uniting to explore a mythical, uncharted island in the Pacific, as dangerous as it is beautiful. Cut off from everything they know, the team ventures into the domain of the mighty Kong, igniting the ultimate battle between man and nature. As their mission of discovery becomes one of survival, they must fight to escape a primal Eden in which humanity does not belong.
“Kong: Skull Island” stars Tom Hiddleston (“The Avengers,” “Thor: The Dark World”), Oscar nominee Samuel L. Jackson (“Pulp Fiction,” “Avengers: Age of Ultron”), John Goodman (“Transformers: Age of Extinction,” “Argo”), Oscar winner Brie Larson (“Room,” “Trainwreck”), Jing Tian (“Police Story: Lockdown”), Toby Kebbell (“Dawn of the Planet of the Apes”), John Ortiz (“Steve Jobs”), Corey Hawkins (“Straight Outta Compton”), Jason Mitchell (“Straight Outta Compton”), Shea Whigham (“The Wolf of Wall Street”), Thomas Mann (“Me and Earl and the Dying Girl”), with Terry Notary (“Dawn of the Planet of the Apes”) and Oscar nominee John C. Reilly (“Chicago,” “Guardians of the Galaxy”).