Sony, Michael Bay Find Director for Robot Movie ‘Inherit the Earth’

White God filmmaker Kornél Mundruczó is in talks to direct Inherit the Earth for Sony and Michael Bay‘s Platinum Dunes, Collider has learned.

Mike Flanagan and Andrew Adamson were previously attached to direct the project, which has gone through major changes during its time in development. In December 2016, Deadline reported that Flanagan would re-conceive the script so that it follows a robot servant who is tasked with protecting a young girl. Mundruczó’s wife, Kata Weber, will now pen a new draft of the script.

The project was originally based on IDW’s comic book Zombies vs. Robots, which follows a team of robots who must clone the last surviving human baby and protect it from intelligent zombies. Oren Uziel, J.T. Petty and Craig Borten all had a hand in the genre script, which has clearly undergone some significant changes over the years.

Bay will produce the sci-fi/action movie with his Platinum Dunes partners Brad Fuller and Andrew Form, as well as Dave Alpert and Rick Jacobs at Circle of Confusion, and Ted Adams and Trevor Macy.

Mundruczó is a Hungarian filmmaker whose drama Johanna screened in the Un Certain Regard section of the 2005 Cannes Film Festival, where White God went on to make a splash in 2014. That film follows an abandoned dog that tries in vain to find its beloved owner before eventually joining a canine revolt against humans. In the New York Times, Manohla Dargis called it “a Hungarian revenge fantasy that’s like nothing you’ve seen on screen before.”

Since earning acclaim for White God, Mundruczó co-wrote and directed the foreign film Jupiter’s Moon, and signed on to direct the Max Landis script Deeper for MGM, though Bradley Cooper is no longer attached to star opposite Gal Gadot in that movie. Mundruczó is represented by CAA, United Agents and Novo.

Representatives for Sony and Mundruczó did not respond to requests for comment.