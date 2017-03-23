Kristen Bell on ‘CHIPS’, ‘Frozen 2’, and ‘The Good Place’

0

With CHIPS opening this weekend, I recently sat down with Kristen Bell for a wide-ranging video interview. With Bell married to director Dax Shepard, we talked about their working relationship, why he writes away from home, how early on he shares the script, why they tend to cast their friends, if she’s involved in the editing process, her unusual work schedule, and more. In addition, she talked about The Good Place, getting ready to film the second season, the status of Frozen 2 and why Disney isn’t rushing to crank out a sequel, her video game history and her love of the N64, and the Bad Moms sequel.

If you’re not familiar with CHIPS, it’s a feature film adaptation of the TV series of the same name. Dax Shepard wrote, directed, and stars in the action comedy as Jon Baker, who was played by Larry Wilcox in the TV series that ran from 1977 to 1983. He’s joined onscreen by Michael Peña as Frank Llewelyn “Ponch” Poncherello, played by Erik Estrada in the TV show, and the story finds the two partnered up as officers of the California Highway Patrol. Baker is a beaten-up professional motorbiker who’s looking to put his life back together, while Ponch is an undercover Federal agent investigating a heist that may or may not be an inside job. The film also stars Adam Brody, Jessica McNamee, Ryan Hansen, and Vincent D’Onofrio.

Kristen Bell:

How Dax Shepard approaches screenwriting.

Why he hesitated to cast her as such an unlikable character.

Getting to play characters who are in romantic relationships with other people.

Why they tend to cast their friends.

Her involvement in the editing process.

Her unusual work schedule.

When she thought they would get a second season of The Good Place.

The status of Frozen 2 and why Disney isn’t rushing to crank out a sequel.

Talks about her gaming history and having a dream in Sonic. Reveals she loved her N64 and Mario Kart. Also how she had to be princess and use the green controller.

When she first heard about the Bad Moms sequel and when they start filming.

Here’s the official synopsis for CHIPS: