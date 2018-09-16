Collider Kids: Kristen Bell Lends Her Voice to Lyrical Animated Series ‘Do, Re & Mi’

0

In today’s Collider Kids segment, we actually have quite a bit to cover! We’re starting off with the news that Amazon Studios has ordered up the animated lyrical preschoolers series, Do, Re & Mi. Variety reports that the Gaumont series, executive produced by creators Jackie Tohn (American Idol) and Michael Scharf (Moon and the Son: An Imagined Conversation), along with Ivan Askwith and Kristen Bell, will include original tracks performed by Bell, Tohn, and other special guests. The series follows Do, Re & Mi, three little birds who are best friends living in a musical world where every adventure ends with a song.

Parents, take heart; Gaumont animation president Nicolas Atlan said that this is a “series that takes kids’ music to another level that both kids and their parents will be excited about.” Here’s what Amazon Studios’ head of kids’ programming Melissa Wolfe had to say:

“This series will be such a wonderful addition to our Amazon Kids preschool portfolio, and we couldn’t ask for better creative partners than Gaumont and the musical talents of this producing team. In addition to its beautiful storytelling and character design, the show takes an innovative approach to musical curriculum which will inspire our youngest customers to create their own language around music.”

The executive producers said that when “kids are exposed to music education at a young age, it doesn’t just make them more musical – it can actually help in areas ranging from critical thinking and collaboration to creativity and self-confidence.”