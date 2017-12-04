Kristen Bell to Serve as First-Ever SAG Awards Host

0

The Screen Actors Guild Awards are making history for their 24th ceremony. It was announced today that the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will have their first-ever host, and the honor goes to none other than Kristen Bell. This marks a change of pace for what’s always one of the more memorable stops on the awards circuit. The Screen Actors Guild Awards are voted on by performers, so the winners list usually offers a peek into the tastes of working actors. Moreover, the speeches at the SAG Awards are often quite memorable, especially since the ceremony lets both film and TV actors intermingle.

Executive Producer Kathy Connell expressed her enthusiasm at adding a host to the awards show in the following statement:

“We are delighted to have Kristen Bell as the first-ever host of the SAG Awards,” Connell said. “This has been a year in which assumptions have been challenged, stereotypes have been shattered, and precedents have been broken. We decided to capture the cultural mood by casting aside one of our own traditions, and we’re thrilled to have such a talented performer like Bell help us do so.”

For her part, Bell admits she’s just a tad nervous:

“I am honored to be part of the SAG Awards, and am a little nervous about being its first-ever host,” Bell said. “I’m so glad that I’ll be in the company of my fellow actors, many of whom I’ve worked with before, so I know they’ll be warm and supportive. It’s going to be an amazing night.”

The actress could very well find herself a nominee as well for her terrific work on the tremendous NBC sitcom The Good Place. We’ll find out when the SAG nominations are announced on December 13th at 10am on TNT, TBS, truTV, and official websites, preceded by the stunt ensemble nominations at 9:30am ET on sagawards.tntdrama.com and sagawards.org.

The 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will be simulcast live on Sunday, January 21st at 8pm ET on TNT and TBS.