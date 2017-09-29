Kristen Stewart, Lupita Nyong’o Eyed for ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Reboot

0

That Charlie’s Angles reboot is heating up, and if Sony Pictures gets who they really really want, it could be quite an interesting affair. Per Variety, Kristen Stewart is being eyed to take on a lead role in the redo, which Sony hopes is the beginning of a franchise. A number of other big names are also being considered, including Oscar-winner Lupita Nyong’o, so they’re clearing aiming super high in casting for this thing.

Elizabeth Banks is attached to direct the reboot, after making her directorial debut on Pitch Perfect 2. Now being “eyed” for a project is not the same as being in negotiations, and it’s unclear if Stewart would even be interested in a project like this, but it would mark a pretty hefty change of pace for the actress. After completing the Twilight series that boosted her to superstardom, she made a series of fascinating and admirable choices, shying away from other blockbusters or even studio movies and instead choosing indie or foreign films with rich, complex characters. Movies like Clouds of Sils Maria, Personal Shopper, and even American Ultra allowed Stewart to show off her dramatic chops in a big way, and she’s successfully navigated the transition from franchise superstar to genuinely great performer.

That said, taking on a female-centric action franchise like Charlie’s Angels could be a refreshing change of pace, and it’s not like Stewart would stop working on other interesting projects in the meantime. So I’m kinda for this casting, if only to see what kind of dynamic Stewart would bring to the project.

And Nyong’o, obviously, would be a huge get as well, especially since the actress has been hidden behind performance-capture work on The Jungle Book and Star Wars after her stunning turn in 12 Years a Slave. She was magnificent in last year’s drama Queen of Katwe, and she has a role in the highly anticipated Black Panther, so really I’m down for any opportunity to see more of Lupita Nyong’o.

The project is on track towards a summer 2019 release and it’s clear casting has begun, so it’ll be interesting to see how this one shapes up.