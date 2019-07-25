First Image of Kristen Stewart in ‘Seberg’ Revealed Ahead of Venice Film Festival

0

Amazon Studios has revealed the first image of Seberg star Kristen Stewart (The Twilight Saga), starring in the title role of the biopic that will be making an appearance in the upcoming 76th Venice International Film Festival. Seberg is inspired by true events about the French New Wave darling and Breathless star, Jean Seberg, who in the late 1960s was targeted by J. Edgar Hoover’s F.B.I., because of her political and romantic involvement with civil rights activist Hakim Jamal.

Directed by Benedict Andrews (Una) and written by Race scribes Anna Waterhouse and Joe Shrapnel, who also executive produce, Seberg also stars Jack O’Connell, Anthony Mackie, Colm Meaney, Margaret Qualley, Vince Vaughn, Zazie Beetz, Stephen Root and Yvan Atta. Producers are Fred Berger and Brian Kavanaugh Jones of Automatik, Marina Acton, Alan Ritchson, Kate Garwood, Stephen Hopkins and Brad Pilz.

The full line-up of the 76th Venice International Film Festival was recently announced during the press conference, hosted by the President of the Biennale di Venezia Paolo Baratta and by the director of the Cinema department Alberto Barbera, that took place at the Cinema Moderno in Rome on Thursday 25th July at 11:00 am. We’ll have the full line-up posted shortly, so keep your eyes open for it.

Seberg is out of competition for Venice. It’ll be joined by Giuseppe Capotondi‘s The Burnt Orange Heresy starring Claes Bang, Elizabeth Debicki, Donald Sutherland, and Mick Jagger; David Michôd‘s The King; and more.

Some films that will be vying for the Golden Lion include Todd Phillips‘ Joker, Noah Baumbach‘s Marriage Story, Atom Egoyan‘s Guest of Honour, James Gray‘s Ad Astra, Pablo Larraín‘s Ema, Roman Polanski‘s J’Accuse, and Steven Soderbergh‘s The Laundromat. We’ll have more of the confirmed films appearing at Venice, both in competition and out of it, in the months ahead. It’s a good time to be a cinephile.