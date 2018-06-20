Kristen Wiig Exits Apple Comedy Series over ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Scheduling Conflict

0

Apple’s first comedy series has hit a major snag. Per THR, Kristen Wiig has dropped out of starring in an original comedy series for Apple, which was inspired by Curtis Sittenfeld’s upcoming short-story collection You Think It, I’ll Say It. THR says the planned production schedule for the Apple series overlapped with Wiig’s work on the DC sequel Wonder Woman 1984, which is currently filming. Wiig plays the villain in the superhero pic, Cheetah, so no doubt she didn’t want to pass up this kind of opportunity.

It’s an interesting development though, since Wiig was the main anchor holding this project together. THR says the series is now on hold as producers consider how to move forward, with recasting remaining an option. Colleen McGuinness (30 Rock) created the series and serves as showrunner, with Reese Witherspoon executive producing alongside Lauren Nestadter, McGuinness, and Wiig.

This untitled series was the first comedy that Apple greenlit, and it earned a 10-episode straight-to-series order. And while Apple has been making huge waves in the original TV content department, they still have yet to reveal exactly how or where this content will be presented to the public. It’s one thing to announce new TV shows from folks like Damien Chazelle and Kumail Nanjiani, but with 12 series officially announced at this point, it’s high time for Apple to let us in on how this content will be available.