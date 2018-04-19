Heroes: Schnepp Interviews ‘Krypton’s Adam Sipos; The Panel Talks ‘Infinity War’ Fallout

On this 237th episode of Heroes, Jon Schnepp, Markeia McCarty, Coy Jandreau, and Ashley Victoria Robinson discuss the following:
- Does Action Comics #1000 signal a new beginning for Superman?
- Jon Schnepp interviews special guest Shaun Sipos from SYFY’s new Krypton series.
- THR reports that Cathy Yan has been tapped by WB and DC to direct Birds of Prey. Suicide Squad 2 is possibly delayed until 2019 as a result.
- Fans are speculating that Juggernaut is in Deadpool 2 based on two frames from the newest trailer.
- The panel discusses the controversy over the leaked Titans behind the scenes pictures.
- Supergirl returns for the second part of Season 3 with images of Mon-El suited up in his costume.
- An image of Ant-Man riding shotgun on Falcon in the Avengers: Infinity War leaks online. The panel discusses how much the film will affect Ant-Man and the Wasp.
- Cast pictures for Freeform’s Cloak & Dagger show were released in the latest issue of EW.
- Joe Russo and Anthony Russo tease that there will be lots of deleted scenes for the home release of Avengers: Infinity War.
- James Wan takes to Twitter to say he is not doing “reshoots” for Randall Park‘s Dr. Shin character for Aquaman because he cast him a year ago so he is shooting “pickups” with Park.
- WB and DC announce that Steven Spielberg is set to adapt and maybe even direct feature film adaptation of DC comic book series Blackhawk.
- Twitter Questions