Heroes: Schnepp Interviews ‘Krypton’s Adam Sipos; The Panel Talks ‘Infinity War’ Fallout

April 19, 2018

On this 237th episode of Heroes, Jon Schnepp, Markeia McCarty, Coy Jandreau, and Ashley Victoria Robinson discuss the following:

  • Does Action Comics #1000 signal a new beginning for Superman?
  • Jon Schnepp interviews special guest Shaun Sipos from SYFY’s new Krypton series.
  • THR reports that Cathy Yan has been tapped by WB and DC to direct Birds of Prey. Suicide Squad 2 is possibly delayed until 2019 as a result.
  • Fans are speculating that Juggernaut is in Deadpool 2 based on two frames from the newest trailer.
  • The panel discusses the controversy over the leaked Titans behind the scenes pictures.
  • Supergirl returns for the second part of Season 3 with images of Mon-El suited up in his costume.
  • Cast pictures for Freeform’s Cloak & Dagger show were released in the latest issue of EW.
  • Joe Russo and Anthony Russo tease that there will be lots of deleted scenes for the home release of Avengers: Infinity War.
  • James Wan takes to Twitter to say he is not doing “reshoots” for Randall Park‘s Dr. Shin character for Aquaman because he cast him a year ago so he is shooting “pickups” with Park.
  • WB and DC announce that Steven Spielberg is set to adapt and maybe even direct feature film adaptation of DC comic book series Blackhawk.
  • Twitter Questions
avengers-infinity-war-iron-man-doctor-strange

Image via Marvel Studios

 

