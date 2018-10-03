‘Krypton’ Casts ‘Hollyoaks’ Actor as Lobo for Season 2

0

Syfy’s Superman prequel Krypton has found its Lobo. THR reports that Emmett J. Scanlan will take on the role of DC Comics’ resident cigar-chompin’ alien mercenary for the series’ second season.

Scanlan—an Irish actor who broke out in 2007’s The Phone, produced by Justin Timberlake—is probably most recognizable from the U.K.’s popular soap opera Hollyoaks, where he starred as the immaculately mustachioed villain Brendan Brady for three years. Recently, Scanlan appeared in the Netflix series Safe alongside Dexter star Michael C. Hall, and even popped up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with a prison riot role in Guardians of the Galaxy. This isn’t Scanlan’s first trip to the DC world, either; the actor played Jim Corrigan in two episodes of NBC’s short-lived Constantine.

After a start that was duller than dishwater, Syfy’s Superman series ended its first season on kind of a bonkers note. Doomsday—the monster who will one day kill the Man of Steel—has been unleashed, General Zod (Colin Salmon) has taken control of Krypton, and Superman’s very handsome grandfather Seg-El (Cameron Cuffe) is trapped in the phantom zone.

Lobo’s arrival can only be seen as a sign of craziness to come. The character was doing R-Rated, meta comic book violence years before Deadpool was cool. Lobo murdered the entire population of his home planet Czarnia and that’s his origin story. His name loosely translates to “he who devours your entrails and thoroughly enjoys it,” if you were unsure about the tone the character is striving for here.

What’s a bit more unclear is if or how Lobo’s arrival on Krypton would affect Warner Bros. big-screen adaptation, which has been in various stages of pre-production for more than a decade. Right now, the studio is reportedly developing the project for Transformers franchise mastermind Michael Bay, who is pretty much the Lobo of directors.

