‘Krypton’: New Trailer Promises to Change the Story of Superman

Syfy has released a new Krypton trailer. Syfy will air the story of Superman’s grandfather and his attempts to restore honor to the House of El, but as you can see from this trailer, there’s a bit of time travel involved as a mysterious figure, who looks like he just took the Greyhound bus to Krypton, informs the lead the character that his grandson is a legend, and then hands him Superman’s cape. So it’s possible that with all these time travel shenanigans, the story of Krypton is about how it avoids its imminent destruction. Or, what’s more likely, Krypton is ultimately destroyed, but its destruction was in a way created by Superman, and thus the hero created his own origin…by blowing up his home planet.
The question then becomes how do you make this series tie in with Superman at all if the hero’s whole existence is about his separation from his home. This isn’t like Supergirl where at the end of the day it’s a new superhero series. Without Superman, all Krypton looks like is a futuristic sci-fi series that has Superman’s logo everywhere. Perhaps the series has a strong story on its own merits, but it looks like it will be turning itself into knots trying to set up a Superman connection.
Check out the Krypton trailer below. The series premieres on Syfy on March 21st.
Here’s the official synopsis for Krypton:
Syfy’s Krypton, the much-anticipated Superman prequel set two generations before the destruction of the legendary Man of Steel’s home planet, will follow Superman’s grandfather — whose House of El was ostracized and shamed — as he fights to redeem his family’s honor and save his beloved world from chaos.
Krypton will be executive produced by David S. Goyer (Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, The Dark Knight trilogy) through his Phantom Four banner. Damian Kindler (Sleepy Hollow) will serve as executive producer/showrunner; Colm McCarthy (She Who Brings Gifts, Peaky Blinders) is set to direct and co-executive produce the pilot. The pilot teleplay and story is written by David S. Goyer & Ian Goldberg (Once Upon a Time, Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles). Krypton will be produced by Warner Horizon Television and is based on characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, published by DC Comics.