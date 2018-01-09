‘Krypton’: New Trailer Promises to Change the Story of Superman

0

Syfy has released a new Krypton trailer. Syfy will air the story of Superman’s grandfather and his attempts to restore honor to the House of El, but as you can see from this trailer, there’s a bit of time travel involved as a mysterious figure, who looks like he just took the Greyhound bus to Krypton, informs the lead the character that his grandson is a legend, and then hands him Superman’s cape. So it’s possible that with all these time travel shenanigans, the story of Krypton is about how it avoids its imminent destruction. Or, what’s more likely, Krypton is ultimately destroyed, but its destruction was in a way created by Superman, and thus the hero created his own origin…by blowing up his home planet.

The question then becomes how do you make this series tie in with Superman at all if the hero’s whole existence is about his separation from his home. This isn’t like Supergirl where at the end of the day it’s a new superhero series. Without Superman, all Krypton looks like is a futuristic sci-fi series that has Superman’s logo everywhere. Perhaps the series has a strong story on its own merits, but it looks like it will be turning itself into knots trying to set up a Superman connection.

Check out the Krypton trailer below. The series premieres on Syfy on March 21st.

Here’s the official synopsis for Krypton: