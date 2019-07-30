‘Krypton’ Star Cameron Cuffe on Season 2’s Evolution, Evolving Towards a Superman Ideal, and More

0

–

The comic book space is growing more crowded with each passing season. For decades comic book fans have waited to be taken seriously, and to have a worthwhile take on our favorite hero portrayed on the big or small screen. Then slowly but surely every couple of years we’d get an incredible adaptation. Soon thereafter live-action television caught on (let’s be honest we’ve had some pretty fantastic animated superhero TV for a lot longer), and before we knew it film and TV couldn’t adapt comics fast enough. Nowadays it’s hard to find a network who doesn’t have a comic book series or three, and it is glorious. But now that we’ve gotten to the point that even an indie comic book series announcement isn’t shocking, how do you stand out? You mix up the formula, you invest in your characters, you hire passionate people, and you take bold chances.

Enter Krypton. Many shows have these ingredients (most comic book adaptations are shockingly good nowadays, both in theaters and serialized on TV or streaming), but Krypton has something special. There’s this incredible Shakespearean quality, this high drama, slow burn, ponderousness (in all the best ways). Then they mix in Brainiac and Doomsday and freaking Lobo!? It’s fan service with heart, featuring set pieces fans never thought they’d see.

Lois and Clark paved the way in the network space for capes, then Smallville started a genre. How do you do another live-action Superman show? It’s a premise that on paper I admittedly scoffed at. Superman’s grandfather Seg-El? A prequel? That will still feature Zod and fan-favorite characters? But then Krypton became the show to prove anything is possible if you make it with heart, with respect for the characters and fans, and it certainly helps if your a bit of a geek.

Luckily they found the right geek for the job. Cameron Cuffe looks at Superman both as Seg-El and as Cameron with the same incredible reverence. He lives and breathes comic culture. Oh and he also looks like he could be related to the man of steel.

I sat down with Cuffe at San Diego Comic-Con 2019 to talk Krypton Season 2 expectations, coming back to the con now that he’s deeper into the world of DC, how that iconic fist reload moment came about (just like his grandson Henry Cavill) and more. Watch the interview in the player above.