‘Krypton’ Renewed for Season 2 by Syfy

The adventures of Superman’s hot grandpa will continue on Syfy for a second season. The cable network has ordered Krypton Season 2 ahead of the prequel series’ Season 1 finale on May 23rd. The show hails from executive producers David S. Goyer and Cameron Welsh, with Welsh serving as showrunner, and it chronicles the goings-on over on Superman’s home planet of Krypton two generations before he’s born.

The series is told through the eyes of Seg-El (Cameron Cuffe), the grandfather of the eventual Man of Steel. He’s spurred into action when the House of El is ostracized, Krypton’s leadership is in disarray, and a time-traveler from Earth visits him with news of great importance: he must save Krypton at all costs, or else Superman will never be born and thus can never save humanity from the supervillian Brainiac.

That’s been the main thrust of Season 1, and it’ll be interesting to see where things go in Season 2. The production value of Krypton is swell, as is the costume design, but narratively the show got off to a pretty rocky start. I admittedly checked out after a few episodes, but clearly there are folks sticking with the series and I’m curious to see how the show stacks up creatively as it wraps up its first season.

Syfy somewhat rebooted its original content format a few years ago and now has a swell lineup of ambitious series, headed up by the excellent The Magicians (which has been renewed for Season 4), the fan favorite 12 Monkeys (wrapping up with its fourth and final season this summer), and the horror anthology Channel Zero which has become something of a cult hit. There’s also new series Happy!, which is returning for a second season, and coming this fall is the George R.R. Martin sci-fi adaptation Nightflyers with the Russo Brothers­-produced Deadly Class also on the upcoming docket.

