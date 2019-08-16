‘Krypton’ Cancelled at Syfy; ‘Lobo’ Spinoff No Longer In the Works

0

Krypton , much like the planet that gave the series its name, is no more. After two seasons on Syfy, the network has opted not to renew the Superman prequel, which followed the early-days exploits of the Man of Steel’s grandfather, Seg-El (Cameron Cuffe). This bummer-ass bit of news also comes with the report that Lobo, a planned spinoff series starring Emmett J. Scanlan‘s Czarnian bounty hunter, is no longer in the works.

Krypton was a hit for Syfy in its first season, ending its debut run as the network’s most-watched newcomer since 2014’s Ascension. But Deadline reports that season 2 nosedived by about 50% in Live+Same Day, which is essential to series produced outside the network. (Krypton was produced by Warner Horizon Scripted Television.)

Some pretty important caveats to consider, though. The Warner brand has not one, but two streaming services either available or coming down the pipeline: the comics-focused DC Universe and the WarnerMedia streaming service, HBO Max. Krypton is already available on DC Universe, with season 1 streaming right now and season 2 arriving in 2020. It wouldn’t be shocking if Krypton found a second home, much like Syfy’s other uber-popular but uber-expensive series The Expanse got snagged up by Amazon.

Either way, I’d be down to see Krypton carry on. It’s first season fell a little flat, suffering from all the trademark symptoms of prequel-itis like focusing on characters who could never appear. But it ended on a strong back half and season 2 really came into its own, leaning into the zaniness of it all while fleshing out the characters who are actually alive in the present. Plus, Blake Ritson‘s Brainiac is pretty much the best live-action version of that character you could possibly hope for.

As for the Lobo spinoff, well, I would very much like to learn the origin of the skull he wears over his junk, so I fully support bringing that series back to life as well.