Syfy’s ‘Krypton’ Gets an Explosive New Trailer at SDCC 2017

As part of their Preview Night screenings in Ballroom 20 at SDCC 2017 in San Diego, Warner Bros. Television on Wednesday evening offered their first official glimpse at footage from their upcoming Superman legacy prequel series, Krypton, which is due to air on Syfy in 2018. Luckily, we were on hand to witness the new footage, so we’ve got a full breakdown for you:

The trailer begins with majestic and interplanetary imagery and a narration from Seg-El (Cameron Cuffe), grandfather of Kal-El, a.k.a. Superman.

“Kal-El, my future grandson. I know you will fight to save your world, just as I fought to save mine,” he says over clips which feature other cast members including Ann Ogbomo‘s Alura Zod, Georgina Campbell‘s Lyta Zod, and Ian McElhinney‘s Val-El, Seg’s grandfather, who reminds him not to forget the name of his family. There’s even a person with multiple golden faces seen in the reel, implying that we will see any number of interesting and strange creatures on the doomed planet Krypton. (Ann Ogbomo may be recognizable to DC fans as she recently played the Amazon Phillipus in Wonder Woman earlier this year.)

While there is some imagery suggesting ties to Man of Steel and the DC cinematic universe, including the design of the “S” which in the films implied hope, there’s also a nod to a previous take on the franchise, as some bars from John Williams‘ classic Superman theme can be heard near the end. Those notes and the trailer itself seemed to elicit a positive response and applause from the audience.

Even though The CW’s Black Lightning reel impressed, it was the Krypton trailer that I would enjoy seeing again and again. I’ll be the first to admit that Krypton as a series seemed pointless to me upon the first announcement, but the trailer changes those impressions, giving Syfy a high-concept series with an impressive look in an immersive world. I admit I’m curious how these visuals will translate on a weekly basis, but at this point, Krypton looks like a cinematic experience. Likewise, Cameron Cuffe as Kal-El’s ancestor Seg-El gives a strong performance in the scenes we see, providing the show with a powerful protagonist.

I will admit as a fan of several other current DC TV shows, it’s a little bit jarring that Seg addresses his grandson in the voiceover, and not his granddaughter who currently stars in her own series on The CW; then again, we might be talking about a universe here where Superman is truly the Last Son of Krypton.

Warner Bros. and Syfy have not yet released an official trailer for Krypton, though that may change after the show’s panel on Saturday, July 22.

Here’s the full synopsis for Krypton: