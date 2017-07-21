‘Krypton’ Trailer Reveals the Bloodline of Superman

During San Diego Comic-Con’s preview night, Warner Bros. Television unveiled the first footage from their upcoming series, Krypton. Syfy will air the story of Superman’s grandfather and his attempts to restore honor to the House of El when the prequel series drops in 2018. Our on-the-scene reporter Craig Byrne got a chance to check out the footage, which he describes as “a high-concept series with an impressive look in an immersive world” that he “would enjoy seeing again and again.”
Unfortunately, while Syfy has released a new trailer for Krypton, it is not the impressive visual display that Craig talks about in his piece but rather a short video that teases the bloodline of Superman and offers brief glimpses at the show’s cast of characters. Hopefully the full trailer will be available once the full panel presentation concludes tomorrow.
Cameron Cuffe plays Seg-El, the grandfather of Kal-El, a.k.a. Superman, and leads Krypton. Other cast members include Ann Ogbomo as Alura Zod, Georgina Campbell as Lyta Zod, and Ian McElhinney as Val-El, Seg’s grandfather.
Watch the new Krypton trailer below:
And here’s the new super series’ official synopsis:
Syfy’s Krypton, the much-anticipated Superman prequel set two generations before the destruction of the legendary Man of Steel’s home planet, will follow Superman’s grandfather — whose House of El was ostracized and shamed — as he fights to redeem his family’s honor and save his beloved world from chaos.
Krypton will be executive produced by David S. Goyer (Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, The Dark Knight trilogy) through his Phantom Four banner. Damian Kindler (Sleepy Hollow) will serve as executive producer/showrunner; Colm McCarthy (She Who Brings Gifts, Peaky Blinders) is set to direct and co-executive produce the pilot. The pilot teleplay and story is written by David S. Goyer & Ian Goldberg (Once Upon a Time, Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles). Krypton will be produced by Warner Horizon Television and is based on characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, published by DC Comics.