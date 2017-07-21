‘Krypton’ Trailer Reveals the Bloodline of Superman

0

During San Diego Comic-Con’s preview night, Warner Bros. Television unveiled the first footage from their upcoming series, Krypton. Syfy will air the story of Superman’s grandfather and his attempts to restore honor to the House of El when the prequel series drops in 2018. Our on-the-scene reporter Craig Byrne got a chance to check out the footage, which he describes as “a high-concept series with an impressive look in an immersive world” that he “would enjoy seeing again and again.”

Unfortunately, while Syfy has released a new trailer for Krypton, it is not the impressive visual display that Craig talks about in his piece but rather a short video that teases the bloodline of Superman and offers brief glimpses at the show’s cast of characters. Hopefully the full trailer will be available once the full panel presentation concludes tomorrow.

Cameron Cuffe plays Seg-El, the grandfather of Kal-El, a.k.a. Superman, and leads Krypton. Other cast members include Ann Ogbomo as Alura Zod, Georgina Campbell as Lyta Zod, and Ian McElhinney as Val-El, Seg’s grandfather.

Watch the new Krypton trailer below:

And here’s the new super series’ official synopsis: