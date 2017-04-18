First ‘Krypton’ Trailer Reveals Syfy’s Superman Prequel Series

We seem to have, rather accidentally, gotten the first footage of the Syfy series Krypton, a Superman prequel series from David S. Goyer. The trailer snuck online today via Vimeo, and has spread like wildfire ever since. Given its finished quality, it seems like it is the legit trailer, it just seems to have dropped in a way that Syfy surely did not intend.
But since it is here, let’s discuss! Krypton takes place two generations before Superman, so it will presumably really delve into the nuances of the planet and the culture there, which could be interesting. But do we really need a Superman show without Superman? Is this a lazy grab at IP? The graphics look pretty great for a cable sci-fi series, but then I’m distracted by why everyone is British … many questions still to ask. In the meantime, let us know what you think of the trailer — you can check it out below:
Here’s the full synopsis for Krypton, which is set to air later this year:
Syfy’s Krypton, the much-anticipated Superman prequel set two generations before the destruction of the legendary Man of Steel’s home planet, will follow Superman’s grandfather — whose House of El was ostracized and shamed — as he fights to redeem his family’s honor and save his beloved world from chaos.
Krypton will be executive produced by David S. Goyer (Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, The Dark Knight trilogy) through his Phantom Four banner. Damian Kindler (Sleepy Hollow) will serve as executive producer/showrunner; Colm McCarthy (She Who Brings Gifts, Peaky Blinders) is set to direct and co-executive produce the pilot. The pilot teleplay and story is written by David S. Goyer & Ian Goldberg (Once Upon a Time, Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles). Krypton will be produced by Warner Horizon Television and is based on characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, published by DC Comics.