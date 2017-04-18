First ‘Krypton’ Trailer Reveals Syfy’s Superman Prequel Series

0

We seem to have, rather accidentally, gotten the first footage of the Syfy series Krypton, a Superman prequel series from David S. Goyer. The trailer snuck online today via Vimeo, and has spread like wildfire ever since. Given its finished quality, it seems like it is the legit trailer, it just seems to have dropped in a way that Syfy surely did not intend.

But since it is here, let’s discuss! Krypton takes place two generations before Superman, so it will presumably really delve into the nuances of the planet and the culture there, which could be interesting. But do we really need a Superman show without Superman? Is this a lazy grab at IP? The graphics look pretty great for a cable sci-fi series, but then I’m distracted by why everyone is British … many questions still to ask. In the meantime, let us know what you think of the trailer — you can check it out below:

Here’s the full synopsis for Krypton, which is set to air later this year: