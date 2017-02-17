Kumail Nanjiani and Christina Hendricks on ‘Fist Fight’ and Improvising in the Moment

0

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

-

With director Richie Keen’s Fist Fight opening this weekend, I recently sat down with Kumail Nanjiani and Christina Hendricks to talk about the film. During the interview they talked about how much fun they had making the movie, who ruined the most takes and why, and if they like to come up with alternate lines the night before or if they always want to do it in the moment.

Check out what they had to say in the player above and below the Fist Fight trailer and synopsis. Fist Fight also stars Charlie Day, Ice Cube, Jillian Bell, Tracy Morgan, JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Dean Norris, and Dennis Haysbert.