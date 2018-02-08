‘Big Sick’ Writers Kumail Nanjiani, Emily V. Gordon Sign on for Apple Anthology Series

0

One of the best things about The Big Sick is about how Kumail Nanjiani tells his immigrant story as an adult. He’s someone who has assimilated into America, but also has parents with a strong connection to their home country, and he’s a bit torn between the two. He, along with co-writer/wife Emily V. Gordon, took that story and found a way to make it relatable to everyone, and now they’re turning their attention to the anthology series format.

THR reports that Nanjiani and Gordon have signed on to write an executive produce the half-hour anthology series Little America for Apple’s upcoming streaming service. The Oscar-nominated screenwriters will be working alongside Lee Eisenberg (SMILF) and Alan Yang (Master of None). The series is described as “based on the true stories featured in Epic Magazine. It is described as a funny, romantic, heartfelt and inspiring look beyond the headlines at the lives of immigrants in America at a time when their stories are more relevant than ever.”

Although I still have plenty of questions about Apple’s upcoming streaming service, I love the idea behind this particular series. We’re in the middle of a serious discussion on immigration in this country, and art can transform opinions and views that have been entrenched by other narratives. Apple hasn’t picked up the show yet (if it moves forward, Eisenberg will be the showrunner), but I hope that the project moves forward.

Little America joins a slate of prestigious programs at Apple including an untitled drama from La La Land filmmaker Damien Chazelle, an untitled comedy from Kristen Wiig, Are You Sleeping starring Octavia Spencer, a morning show drama starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, a space drama from Battlestar Galactica co-creator Ron Moore, and Steven Knight’s See. Again, there are lots of questions in how Apple will distribute their shows and the pricing involved, but hopefully we’ll at least get to see Little America make it through development.