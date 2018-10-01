Exclusive First Trailer for ‘Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny’ Shows Off the Amazon Series

0

It’s my absolute pleasure to bring you the first trailer for the new DreamWorks Animation Television series coming to Amazon this November, Kung Fu Panda: Paws of Destiny. In the new animated series, Master Po has his work cut out for him when four panda kids accidentally absorb the powers of ancient kung fu warriors … and have no idea how to use them. Set after the adventures of Kung Fu Panda 3, Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny features several references to the films along with new and familiar characters; viewers of all ages are in for a funny, surprising, and awe-inspiring adventure, as you can tell from this first trailer.

Created by Emmy Award-winning executive producers Mitch Watson (All Hail King Julien), Elliott Owen (All Hail King Julien) and Lane Lueras (The Adventures of Puss in Boots), the series blends state-of-the-art animation and epic storytelling inspired by the beloved film franchise. All 13 half-hour episodes of Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny will premiere on Amazon Prime Video November 16, 2018.

The series, which has “a similar tone to the movies,” Watson notes, with “a lot of humor and a lot of comedy, but there’s also a lot of adventure and drama,” features a cast including Chrissy Metz (This Is Us), Mick Wingert (Avengers Assemble, the Kung Fu Panda franchise), veteran actor James Hong (Kung Fu Panda franchise), Amy Hill (Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), and Laya DeLeon Hayes (Doc McStuffins). This series marks the first time an original series from DreamWorks Animation Television will be made available to Prime Video customers worldwide.

You can get your first look at the new series by checking out the first-ever trailer below, followed by more info and images:

Here’s the official synopsis: