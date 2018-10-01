Exclusive First Trailer for ‘Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny’ Shows Off the Amazon Series

It’s my absolute pleasure to bring you the first trailer for the new DreamWorks Animation Television series coming to Amazon this November, Kung Fu Panda: Paws of Destiny. In the new animated series, Master Po has his work cut out for him when four panda kids accidentally absorb the powers of ancient kung fu warriors … and have no idea how to use them. Set after the adventures of Kung Fu Panda 3, Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny features several references to the films along with new and familiar characters; viewers of all ages are in for a funny, surprising, and awe-inspiring adventure, as you can tell from this first trailer.
Created by Emmy Award-winning executive producers Mitch Watson (All Hail King Julien), Elliott Owen (All Hail King Julien) and Lane Lueras (The Adventures of Puss in Boots), the series blends state-of-the-art animation and epic storytelling inspired by the beloved film franchise. All 13 half-hour episodes of Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny will premiere on Amazon Prime Video November 16, 2018.
The series, which has “a similar tone to the movies,” Watson notes, with “a lot of humor and a lot of comedy, but there’s also a lot of adventure and drama,” features a cast including Chrissy Metz (This Is Us), Mick Wingert (Avengers Assemble, the Kung Fu Panda franchise), veteran actor James Hong (Kung Fu Panda franchise), Amy Hill (Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), and Laya DeLeon Hayes (Doc McStuffins). This series marks the first time an original series from DreamWorks Animation Television will be made available to Prime Video customers worldwide.
You can get your first look at the new series by checking out the first-ever trailer below, followed by more info and images:
Here’s the official synopsis:
Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny follows the adventures of four energetic panda kids: Nu Hai, Bao, Jing, and Fan Tong. When the friends stumble upon a mystical cave beneath Panda Village, they have no idea they’re about to absorb the chi, or energy, of ancient kung fu warriors known as the Four Constellations. Now it’s up to them to save the world from an evil force — but first, Master Po must teach them how to use their newfound powers.
Based on traditional Chinese astronomy, the Four Constellations — Blue Dragon, Black Tortoise, White Tiger and Red Phoenix — are said to have been the first warriors to achieve total mastery of chi. A few millennia ago, the masters used their powers to defeat their corrupt teacher, Jindiao. Worried their good chi couldn’t exist without a powerful dark chi to balance it out, the masters then sealed themselves into an underground temple to keep the world safe. Little did they know that Jindiao lives, albeit in the new body of a vulture. If Jindiao can absorb the Four Constellations’ chi and restore himself to his true form, the world will be in grave danger.