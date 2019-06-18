Exclusive: ‘Kung Fu Panda’ Season 2 Trailer Reveals All New Adventures for Po & Pals

0

DreamWorks Animation delivered a hilarious and action-packed feature film franchise with three Kung Fu Panda movies over the last decade or so, but the martial arts adventures of Po the Panda and his fighting friends have continued in TV specials and excellent animated series as well. The latest story, which debuted on Amazon Prime Video just last year, is Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny, a show that sees Po leading the next generation of panda defenders. It’s a super-fun series that allows Po to grow as a character but also introduces all new mythology and mysteries for the new crew to solve; you can read my full review of the first season here. But we have a treat for you today: The exclusive reveal of the first trailer for all-new episodes of Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny!

In the new episodes, Po and the now-famous Four Constellations–Nu Hai, Bao, Fan Tong, and Jing– are summoned by the Emperor to the Forbidden City. But things are not as they seem. The heroes soon discover a villain’s evil plot to overthrow China. As Po finally gets the hang of being a teacher, he suffers an existential crisis when he fears the panda kids might not need him anymore. Over the course of these new adventures, Po learns he not only has a lot to teach the kids, but they have a lot to teach him, too. All of the pandas must draw from their chi and all their kung fu knowledge to defeat evil in an explosive and epic battle.​ DreamWorks Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny ​Season 2 premieres on July 5, 2019 on Prime Video.

Check out our exclusive reveal of the trailer for new Kung Fu Panda episodes below:

About Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny: