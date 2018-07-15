Collider Kids: ‘Kuroba! The Series’ Debuts on YouTube Along with Playmates Toys’ Launch

0

Here at Collider, we cover a lot of stuff, be it Star Wars, superheroes, or cinephile fare, and everything from movies and TV, to video games and web series. There’s something for everyone. But there’s so much stuff out there that sometimes our younger audience members get left out. So every once in a while, we’d like to shine a spotlight on some family-friendly content that parents and caregivers can confidently watch with the little ones. We even featured a Collider Kids special during the week thanks to our interview with Fancy Nancy head writer, Krista Tucker!

In today’s Collider Kids segment, the new Sutikki series and Playmates Toys tie-in Kuroba! The Series debuted on YouTube this week! Forty episodes of the new animated action-comedy series from Bento Box Entertainment’s kids and family division will rollout this summer and will also make their way to multiple social media platforms. The series premieres along with a debut of the Kuroba! collectible battle toys for young girls ages 6-9, from Playmates Toys, available now at Target and on Amazon. The collection will also be available at other major retailers this fall; additionally, an international roll-out is planned for Spring 2019.

Kuroba! The Series follows the adventures of three distinctly different best friends – Mari, Tara and Reina – as they answer the call of the Kuroba, the cube-like creatures secretly behind all of nature, to become the first Kuroba Keepers of their generation. The mission of the Kuroba Keepers is to balance humankind and nature with the help of Kuroba, including Emberfox, Pegaplant and Octoboss, some of whom you can meet below!

Irene Weibel, co-founder of Sutikki said, “We are proud to be able to build great content from the ground up with compelling characters and a deep mythology that will connect kids to the experience of playing with Kuroba! YouTube is the perfect home for these shorts that feature friendship, comedy and epic Kuroba! battles.”

In addition to Kuroba!, Sutikki is launching another kids brand in 2018, Moon and Me, the highly anticipated new preschool series created by Andrew Davenport (Teletubbies, In the Night Garden) that premieres later this year on BBC’s CBeebies channel and Universal Kids.