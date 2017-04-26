Kurt Russell on ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ and His Love for Quentin Tarantino

0

With James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 now playing around the world and opening in North America on May 5th, a few days ago I sat down with Kurt Russell for an exclusive video interview. During the few minutes I had with him we talked about if he was apprehensive about joining the Guardians cast, how he didn’t want to be the guy that came in and ruined the movie, if he’s talked with Quentin Tarantino about doing another movie together, and reveals that when he gets his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame it’s going to be Tarantino that introduces him.

As all of you know, Christ Pratt (Star-Lord), Zoe Saldana (Gamora), Dave Bautista (Drax), Vin Diesel (Groot), Bradley Cooper (Rocket), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Sean Gunn (Kraglin/On-Set Rocket) and Michael Rooker (Yondu) all return for the sequel, which also features Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Tommy Flanagan as one of Yondu’s ravagers, and Kurt Russell as Ego, the living planet. The sequel features the Guardians fighting to keep their newfound family together as they unravel the mysteries of Peter Quill’s true parentage. For more on the film you can read Haleigh Foutch’s review.

Kurt Russell:

Talks about meeting with James Gunn and if he was apprehensive about taking on the role?

How he didn’t want to be the guy that came in and ruined the movie.

Has he had any conversations with Quentin Tarantino about doing another movie?

Reveals Tarantino will be the one speaking at Kurt Russell’s ceremony on Hollywood Blvd. when he gets his star on the walk of fame.

Says QT is his favorite filmmaker.

Talks about what a great job James Gunn did on the Guardians

