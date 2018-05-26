0

1×1 with Kristian Harloff is an interview show from Collider that sees Kristian sitting down with new guests each week to discuss their life, their career, and what motivates them in their work. The unique and relaxed interview style leads to some hilariously honest and fresh responses that you won’t hear anywhere else.

On this episode of the show, Kristian sits down with venerable actor Kurtwood Smith to talk about his career, his work, and also to clear up some of the rumors about his life. Smith is entering his fourth decade as a successful and highly sought-after actor in Hollywood. He’s probably best known for playing Reginald ‘Red’ Forman on the long running and successful Fox sitcom That ’70s Show. However, it was his exemplary work on film that first caught the attention of the public. From his portrayals of villains like Boddicker in Robocop and Mr. Perry, the Dad to Robert Sean Leonard‘s Neil Perry, in Dead Poets Society to his work as the Federation President in Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country, he has left an indelible mark in filmgoers’ minds.

In this interview, Smith talks about working with Peter Weller on Robocop and how Weller approached his portrayal of Murphy. He touches on how he got started in the entertainment business, his experiences working with the late, great Robin Williams, and he clarifies the rumor about his mother being a country singer.

Watch the video above for the full conversation with one of the most accomplished veteran actors in the business. You can also find 1×1 with Kristian Harloff as a podcast on iTunes. For more Collider podcasts, visit The Collider Factory.