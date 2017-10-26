Jedi Council: Did Kylo Ren Get HIs Lightsaber From Luke’s Green Saber?

Today is October 26th, 2017 and its an all new Collider Jedi Council hosted by Kristian Harloff, Ken Napzok and Perri Nemiroff. Today the Council discusses:
Movie News
- New photo of Luke Skywalker from Star Wars: The Last Jedi
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi Behind the Scenes featurette
- Rian Johnson and his involvement with Star Wars: Episode IX
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi box office tracking
What’s the Deal with Canon?
- Star Wars Rebels Review & Preview
- Dave Filoni‘s favorite Star Wars Rebels moment
- Mace Windu #3
- Preview of The Legends of Luke Skywalker
- Twitter Questions