Jedi Council: Did Kylo Ren Get HIs Lightsaber From Luke’s Green Saber?

by      October 26, 2017

0

Today is October 26th, 2017 and its an all new Collider Jedi Council hosted by Kristian Harloff, Ken Napzok and Perri Nemiroff. Today the Council discusses:

Movie News

  • Star Wars: The Last Jedi Behind the Scenes featurette
  • Star Wars: The Last Jedi box office tracking

What’s the Deal with Canon?

  • Dave Filoni‘s favorite Star Wars Rebels moment
  • Mace Windu #3
  • Preview of The Legends of Luke Skywalker
  • Twitter Questions
star-wars-rebels-season-4-premiere-images

Image via Disney XD

