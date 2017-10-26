Jedi Council: Did Kylo Ren Get HIs Lightsaber From Luke’s Green Saber?

0

Today is October 26th, 2017 and its an all new Collider Jedi Council hosted by Kristian Harloff, Ken Napzok and Perri Nemiroff. Today the Council discusses:

Movie News

New photo of Luke Skywalker from Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Star Wars: The Last Jedi Behind the Scenes featurette

Rian Johnson and his involvement with Star Wars: Episode IX

Star Wars: The Last Jedi box office tracking

What’s the Deal with Canon?

Star Wars Rebels Review & Preview

Dave Filoni‘s favorite Star Wars Rebels moment

Mace Windu #3

Preview of The Legends of Luke Skywalker