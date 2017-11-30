Jedi Council: Will Kylo Ren Die before Luke Skywalker?

0

Today is November 30th, 2017 and its an all new Collider Jedi Council hosted by Ken Napzok with Mark Reilly and Ash Crossan. Today the Council discusses:

Star Wars Movie News

Rolling Stone article discusses Star Wars: The Last Jedi’s tone, Leia’s story not changed, Daisy Ridley not wanting to play Rey after Episode IX, and some insight from Mark Hamill into Luke’s mindset

Q & A with Rian Johnson reveals three BTS shots

Empire magazine reveals two covers and picture of Snoke

Daisy Ridley press tour! She touches on the lines between Good and Evil being blurred in Star Wars: The Last Jedi and how she was more surprised of the storyline this time around

TV Spot reveals Chewie hits a Porg (Good!)

What’s the Deal with Canon

Battlefront II sales and uproar affect EA’s stocks

Marvel Star Wars 39

Mace Windu #4

Trawn: Alliances cover

Twitter Questions