Watch: Kylo Ren Pranks Unsuspecting Fans at New York Comic-Con

New York Comic-Con was just a couple of weeks ago, and while Star Wars: The Last Jedi didn’t have a panel or much of a news-y presence, Lucasfilm didn’t leave fans with nothing. In the video below, you’ll see that The Last Jedi set up a museum-type installation where fans could look at props from the upcoming film. But once a fair amount of people were inside, the doors were bolted down and unsuspecting Star Wars fans were called out as rebels. What ensues is a pretty silly routine in which stormtroopers arrive, rebels try and escape, and Kylo Ren strangles a dude—all in front of these fans’ eyes.

Again, it’s pretty silly, but if you think we’ve seen a lot of marketing for The Last Jedi now, just wait until next month when the Disney blitz really begins. Check out the Star Wars: The Last Jedi NYCC prank video below.

