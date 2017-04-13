‘Don’t Breathe’ Director Fede Alvarez to Helm ‘Labyrinth’ Spinoff

0

A little over a year ago, we reported that a Labyrinth reboot was in the works with Guardians of the Galaxy co-writer Nicole Perlman. For those unfamiliar with the 1986 original, Jim Henson’s film starred Jennifer Connelly as a teenage girl who selfishly wishes for her baby brother to be taken away, only to find she has 13 hours to solve a giant other-worldly labyrinth before The Goblin King (David Bowie) grants her wish for real. Along the way she meets all kinds of quirky fantastical companions, rocks a flawless ball gown, and dance-magic-dances all over the place. It’s kind of a corny film, but memorable for Bowie’s scenery-chewing performance.

Now it looks like TriStar is going in a different direction. According to Deadline, the studio has brought on Don’t Breathe helmer Fede Alvarez to direct a Labyrinth spinoff with Jay Basu, who’s writing Alvarez’ The Girl in the Spider’s Web, penning the screenplay. Deadline reports that the new Labyrinth will take place in the world of the film, but not involve Bowie’s Goblin King (a wise move if we must have Labyrinth spinoff).

Alvarez told Deadline, “Labyrinth is one of the seminal movies from my childhood that made me fall in love with filmmaking. I couldn’t be more thrilled to expand on Jim Henson’s mesmerizing universe, and take a new generation of moviegoers back into the Labyrinth.”

However, the film is still in the distance. Alvarez is currently focused on Spider’s Web, a reboot of the Girl with the Dragon Tattoo franchise, that’s currently in the process of casting and gearing up for a fall shoot.

I personally don’t have a strong connection with Labyrinth (I didn’t see it until I was a teenager; it seems to be more beloved by those who saw it when they were kids), but it’s definitely a smarter move to try and play in that universe rather than mimic Jim Henson. For Alvarez’, whose filmmaking career thus far has been hard-R rated films, it should make for an interesting change of pace.