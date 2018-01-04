Ladies Night: ‘Phantom Thread’s Vicky Krieps Gets Crafty and Talks Paul Thomas Anderson

0

On this episode of Ladies Night (January 4, 2017), Alicia Gaynor and Perri Nemiroff welcome Phantom Thread‘s Vicky Krieps to the show.

The film is set in 1950’s London, where Reynolds Woodcock (Daniel Day-Lewis) is a renowned dressmaker whose fastidious life is disrupted by a young, strong-willed woman, Alma, who becomes his muse and lover.

The ladies drink tea while crafting paper dolls. They also chat with Vicky about her experiences working with Daniel Day-Lewis and Paul Thomas Anderson on the film. They ask her about her favorites dresses that she wore on the film and how much input Day Lewis had on the design of the dresses. Vicky also recounts the experiences she had on her first day on set. And gives you a peak behind the curtain when she discusses the infamous breakfast scene in the movie.