Disney Unveils First Look at ‘Lady and the Tramp’ Starring Tessa Thompson, Justin Theroux

0

Disney has released the first official look at the dogs from its live-action remake of Lady and the Tramp in advance of the studio’s upcoming D23 celebration.

Charlie Bean directed the film, which features the voices of Tessa Thompson and Justin Theroux, as well as Janelle Monáe, Sam Elliott, Benedict Wong, Kiersey Clemons, Yvette Nicole Brown, Thomas Mann, Ashley Jensen, Arturo Castro and Adrian Martinez.

In the sweetest behind-the-scenes stories I’ve heard in a while, Bean employed a canine cast of rescue dogs who found “forever homes” when production ended. I love real-life happy endings, don’t you?

Indie filmmaker Andrew Bujalski (of all people) wrote the script, and the movie was produced by Brigham Taylor, who also worked on Christopher Robin and The Jungle Book for the family-friendly studio. Taylor is also behind the upcoming Disney movie The One and Only Ivan, which features the voices of Oscar winners Angelina Jolie, Sam Rockwell and Helen Mirren.

Lady and the Tramp will premiere on Disney+ once the streaming service launches on Nov. 12. Its upcoming projects include The Mandalorian, which is the first-ever live-action Star Wars series, plus High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, and the Anna Kendrick–Bill Hader Christmas comedy Noelle.

The Mouse House will also honor 12 industry luminaries who will be celebrated as Disney Legends at D23 Expo, including Robert Downey Jr., Christina Aguilera, Bette Midler, and Ming-Na Wen, the latter of whom voiced the title role in 1998’s animated Mulan.

Check out the first image from Lady and the Tramp, and let us know on Twitter which dog you’d want to look after if given the chance. Personally, I like a rugged dog like Tramp, but Lady’s floppy ears are just adorable. These two look like a match made in heaven. Someone get them some spaghetti, stat!