Disney+ Rolls Out First Posters for ‘Lady and the Tramp’, ‘Noelle’, and More

Ahead of the big D23 panel later today, Disney’s upcoming streaming service Disney+ is beginning to announce some of its initial programming via debut posters. We all know about The Mandalorian, the live-action Star Wars series, but you may be unaware that a live-action Lady and the Tramp, for instance, will be available to stream when Disney+ debuts. Or how about the holiday comedy Noelle, which stars Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader?

This is only the beginning, and indeed Disney is already developing a bevy of additional content to be released directly on its streaming service over the next few years, but for now check out the posters for some of the movies and TV shows that will be available to watch the same day that Disney+ launches: November 12th.

