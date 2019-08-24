‘Lady and the Tramp’ Trailer Reveals the First Look at Disney’s Live-Action Love Story

Facebook Messenger

Disney has released the first trailer for Lady and the Tramp, the live-action adaptation of the 1955 animated classic about two star-crossed dogs falling in love. Separating itself a bit from the all-digital-all-the-time strategy of Jon Favreau‘s The Lion King, the Lady and the Tramp update is using actual dogs in the lead roles, voiced by Tessa Thompson (Thor: Ragnarok) and Justin Theroux (The Spy Who Dumped Me). Charlie Bean (The LEGO Ninjago Movie) directs from a script by Andrew Bujalski (Support the Girls).

Originally conceived as a film with a traditional theater roll-out, Lady and the Tramp eventually landed on Disney’s streaming service, Disney+, where it will debut along with other first-day premieres like live-action Star Wars series The Mandalorian and MCU staples like Captain Marvel.

We’ll have our full thoughts on the trailer up shortly but for now we wanted to get you the footage as quickly as possible.

Check out the trailer below. Lady and the Tramp debuts on Disney+ when the streaming service launches on November 12. The film also stars Kiersey Clemons and Thomas Mann in live-action roles, with additional voice work from Janelle MonáeSam ElliottBenedict WongKiersey ClemonsYvette Nicole BrownThomas MannAshley JensenArturo Castro and Adrian Martinez.

