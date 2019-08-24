‘Lady and the Tramp’ Trailer Reveals the First Look at Disney’s Live-Action Love Story

0

Disney has released the first trailer for Lady and the Tramp, the live-action adaptation of the 1955 animated classic about two star-crossed dogs falling in love. Separating itself a bit from the all-digital-all-the-time strategy of Jon Favreau‘s The Lion King, the Lady and the Tramp update is using actual dogs in the lead roles, voiced by Tessa Thompson (Thor: Ragnarok) and Justin Theroux (The Spy Who Dumped Me). Charlie Bean (The LEGO Ninjago Movie) directs from a script by Andrew Bujalski (Support the Girls).

Originally conceived as a film with a traditional theater roll-out, Lady and the Tramp eventually landed on Disney’s streaming service, Disney+, where it will debut along with other first-day premieres like live-action Star Wars series The Mandalorian and MCU staples like Captain Marvel.

Check out the trailer below. Lady and the Tramp debuts on Disney+ when the streaming service launches on November 12. The film also stars Kiersey Clemons and Thomas Mann in live-action roles, with additional voice work from Janelle Monáe, Sam Elliott, Benedict Wong, Kiersey Clemons, Yvette Nicole Brown, Thomas Mann, Ashley Jensen, Arturo Castro and Adrian Martinez.

