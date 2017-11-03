Atlanta Readers: Win Passes to See ‘Lady Bird’

0

Greta Gerwig’s Lady Bird is one of the best coming-of-age films in recent memory. It’s a film where the more I think about it, the more I like it. Saoirse Ronan plays a senior in high school who’s eager to escape her humdrum life in San Francisco and make her way to an East Coast college. During her senior year, she falls in love, out of love, in love, out of love, and has various skirmishes with her mother (Laurie Metcalf). Gerwig never falls into clichés or goes overboard on quirk, leaving Lady Bird feeling authentic, genuine, and honest. I can’t wait for more people to see this movie.

