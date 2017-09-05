‘Lady Bird’ Trailer: Saoirse Ronan Has a Rough Adolescence in Greta Gerwig’s Directorial Debut

0

A24 has released the first Lady Bird trailer. Written and directed by Greta Gerwig, the movie follows Christine “Lady Bird” McPherson (Saoirse Ronan) as she butts up against her parents (played by Laurie Metcalf and Tracy Letts), her education, love interests, and just generally being a teenager.

Ronan definitely seems to be playing the kind of character Gerwig excels at—flighty, rebellious, cocky, and endearing—but it looks like a fun piece with Gerwig having a confident approach to the story she’s telling. Rather than coming out with something tepid or something grandiose, Lady Bird looks personal and charming, especially thanks to the strong cast, which also includes Lucas Hedges (Manchester by the Sea) and Timothee Chalamet (Call Me By Your Name). Hopefully it all comes together and Gerwig, who has already established herself as a unique screen presence, adds writing and directing to her list of talents.

Check out the Lady Bird trailer below. The film is set to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (we’re going to try and catch it so be on the look out for our review) before opening in theaters on November 10th.

Here’s the official synopsis for Lady Bird: