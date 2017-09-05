‘Lady Bird’ Trailer: Saoirse Ronan Has a Rough Adolescence in Greta Gerwig’s Directorial Debut

A24 has released the first Lady Bird trailer. Written and directed by Greta Gerwig, the movie follows Christine “Lady Bird” McPherson (Saoirse Ronan) as she butts up against her parents (played by Laurie Metcalf and Tracy Letts), her education, love interests, and just generally being a teenager.
Ronan definitely seems to be playing the kind of character Gerwig excels at—flighty, rebellious, cocky, and endearing—but it looks like a fun piece with Gerwig having a confident approach to the story she’s telling. Rather than coming out with something tepid or something grandiose, Lady Bird looks personal and charming, especially thanks to the strong cast, which also includes Lucas Hedges (Manchester by the Sea) and Timothee Chalamet (Call Me By Your Name). Hopefully it all comes together and Gerwig, who has already established herself as a unique screen presence, adds writing and directing to her list of talents.
Check out the Lady Bird trailer below. The film is set to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (we’re going to try and catch it so be on the look out for our review) before opening in theaters on November 10th.
Here’s the official synopsis for Lady Bird:
In Lady Bird, Greta Gerwig reveals herself to be a bold new cinematic voice with her directorial debut, excavating both the humor and pathos in the turbulent bond between a mother and her teenage daughter. Christine “Lady Bird” McPherson (Saoirse Ronan) fights against but is exactly like her wildly loving, deeply opinionated and strong-willed mom (Laurie Metcalf), a nurse working tirelessly to keep her family afloat after Lady Bird’s father (Tracy Letts) loses his job. Set in Sacramento, California in 2002, amidst a rapidly shifting American economic landscape, Lady Bird is an affecting look at the relationships that shape us, the beliefs that define us, and the unmatched beauty of a place called home.