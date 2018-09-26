Lady Gaga Teases a Stirring New ‘A Star is Born’ Track in New Ad

0

There is maybe no movie with more awards buzz right now than Bradley Cooper‘s directorial debut, A Star Is Born, in which he also stars as a grizzled music industry veteran alongside for-realskies pop star Lady Gaga. Early festival reviews have been both lavish and tear-filled, praising the two leads, Cooper’s ability to frame his co-star like a priceless artifact, and—maybe most often—a soundtrack filled with original earworms. If you’ve seen the first trailer and haven’t screamed “I’m off the deep end, watch as I dive in” at a co-worker yet, report yourself to a priest or the authorities immediately. Today, Gaga took to social media to preview yet another track. Spoilers: It is life-affirming.

Gaga shared a minute-long snippet of the ballad on Twitter along with the caption, “Is that alright?” Whether this is the title of the song or she is genuinely asking permission to tear your heart from your chest on a Wednesday afternoon is unclear.

Check out the song preview below. A Star Is Born—which also stars Sam Elliott, Dave Chappelle, Andrew Dice Clay, and Bonnie Sommerville—hits theaters on October 5.

Here is the official synopsis for A Star Is Born: