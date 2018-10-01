Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper on the Filmmakers Who Got Them to ‘A Star Is Born’

0

Odds are you’ve heard the names Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga before. Cooper’s scored three Academy Award nominations and Lady Gaga has a list of accolades so long, it’s got its very own Wikipedia page, separate from her own. As though their star power can’t rise even higher, it’s about to happen with the release of their new movie, A Star Is Born.

The film marks major firsts for both Cooper and Gaga. This is Cooper’s first film serving as director and it’s Gaga’s very first starring role in a feature film, and I’m betting that both of those new endeavors will wind up adding even more notches to their awards belts, because after catching the movie at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival, I’ll be rooting for both of them this awards season – for Gaga scoring a nomination for her performance, for Cooper in the Best Actor and Best Director categories, and for both of them for their contributions to the film’s soundtrack.

It’s always a privilege and treat to get to sit down with the talent behind a fantastic film, but it’s an extra special experience when those individuals worked on one of your favorite films of the year and that’s the case with this particular interview. While in Toronto for A Star Is Born‘s World Premiere, Cooper and Gaga took the time to sit down and talk to me about how their past experiences influenced their work on this film and the individuals in their lives who have always been there to support them, just like Ally and Jackson do for each other in the movie.

You can watch the full conversation in the video at the top of this article. For more of my thoughts on a Star Is Born, check out the video review right here. Also be sure to catch Matt Goldberg’s written review here. The movie hits theaters on October 5th.

Here's the official synopsis for A Star Is Born: