Hold onto Your Bucks! LAIKA Finally Lines Up a Licensing Partner to Merchandise Their Catalogue

LAIKA studios has spent the last decade or so producing some of the most artful and technically impressive animated films on the market. The multi-Academy Award nominated studio behind Coraline, Paranorman, The Boxtrolls, and Kubo and the Two Strings is consistently innovating cutting-edge stop-motion technology and putting it to use in beautifully bizarre, imaginative films. But their merchandising strategy has been noticeably lacking… until now.

The animation studio has hired Striker Entertainment to serve as its worldwide licensing agent. This is a major step forward for the studio, marking the first agreement to license and merchandise their catalogue of wondrous worlds and characters since they opened shop in 2005. Striker is known for representing a host of household names including The Walking Dead, Preacher, The Hunger Games, The Twilight Saga, and Five Nights at Freddy’s, among others. For an in-depth breakdown on what kind of opportunities this kind of agreement could hold for the studio, read Dave Trumbore’s prescient in-depth analysis of what LAIKA has to gain from a bold licensing strategy.

Travis Knight, LAIKA’s President & CEO (and director of Kubo) said in a press release:

“LAIKA’s reason for being is to make films and tell stories that bring people together and inspire them to dream. Knitting our artistry and storytelling more meaningfully into our fans’ lives through the world of consumer products is a continuation of that vision. It’s an enormous privilege to partner with industry-leading firm Striker to further advance LAIKA’s future expansion.”

Brad Wald, LAIKA’s CFO and head of business operations promises that when it comes to their plan for merchandising products, the studio will maintain the excellence of quality you’ve come to expect from their films:

“We are thrilled to be embarking into the world of consumer products as LAIKA’s rich, vibrant and colorful themes and characters are perfectly suited for multi-category products including toys, collectibles, apparel, accessories, novelties, paper goods, publishing and seasonal items, as well as digital and interactive games. We believe there will be a high demand from our fans for LAIKA merchandise of all kinds. And if recent robust results from sales at our shop at the From Coraline to Kubo: A Magical LAIKA Experience exhibit at Universal Studios Hollywood are any indication, we are looking at a significant new revenue stream for the company. In the near future, LAIKA’s products will be available in various retail outlets and channels as well as on our website. As with all things LAIKA, everything will be about quality, just like our films.”

LAIKA has shown consistent vision and creative command in their films to date, and there’s no reason to expect any less imaginative results when their products finally start hitting stores. I’ll just go ahead and start saving up now.