LaMonica Garrett on Crisis on Infinite Earths, ‘Arrow’, and Playing the Anti-Monitor

While you may not know LaMonica Garrett’s name, if you watched The Last Ship, Designated Survivor, or any of the CW superhero shows, you have definitely seen his work. That’s because the busy actor was introduced last year as The Monitor on Arrow, and his character also made appearances on DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, The Flash and Supergirl. With The Monitor being a huge part of the final season of Arrow and the Anti-Monitor being the main antagonist of the upcoming Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover event later this year, you can expect to see a lot more of him soon.

With LaMonica Garrett being part of writer-director Chinonye Chukwu’s prison drama Clemency at the Toronto International Film Festival, he stopped in for an interview at the Collider studio. During the wide-ranging conversation he talked about being part of the CW shows, what it’s like being the lynchpin in the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover event, if he knows how Arrow will end, what he remembers about making The Last Ship and Designated Survivor, what Clemency is about and who he plays, working with Nicolas Cage on the upcoming movie Primal, being a sneakerhead, and a lot more.

