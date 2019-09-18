LaMonica Garrett on Crisis on Infinite Earths, ‘Arrow’, and Playing the Anti-Monitor

–
While you may not know LaMonica Garrett’s name, if you watched The Last Ship, Designated Survivor, or any of the CW superhero shows, you have definitely seen his work. That’s because the busy actor was introduced last year as The Monitor on Arrow, and his character also made appearances on DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, The Flash and Supergirl. With The Monitor being a huge part of the final season of Arrow and the Anti-Monitor being the main antagonist of the upcoming Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover event later this year, you can expect to see a lot more of him soon.
With LaMonica Garrett being part of writer-director Chinonye Chukwu’s prison drama Clemency at the Toronto International Film Festival, he stopped in for an interview at the Collider studio. During the wide-ranging conversation he talked about being part of the CW shows, what it’s like being the lynchpin in the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover event, if he knows how Arrow will end, what he remembers about making The Last Ship and Designated Survivor, what Clemency is about and who he plays, working with Nicolas Cage on the upcoming movie Primal, being a sneakerhead, and a lot more.
LaMonica Garrett:
- What is it like being the lynchpin in the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover event?
- Getting to play both The Monitor and the Anti-Monitor.
- Does he know how Arrow will end?
- Are Arrow, Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl and The Flash run differently behind-the-scenes?
- Do the CW shows have a lot of rewrites?
- Where are they in the filming process of Arrow?
- How he’s a big part of Arrow this season.
- What does he remember about making The Last Ship and Designated Survivor?
- Sneaker talk. What’s the last pair he had to buy on a drop? What’s the most he’s paid for a pair of sneakers?
- What’s Clemency about and who he plays.
- What’s a day from filming Clemency he’ll always remember?
- How he just did a film with Nicolas Cage called Primal.
- Has he “borrowed” anything from the set of the CW shows?
- What does he collect?
- Can he leave set wearing his costume?