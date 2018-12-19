Lana Condor, Noah Centineo Back for ‘To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before’ Sequel

0

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before was one of two major Netflix hits among the YA crowd this year along with The Kissing Booth, and now the streaming service has officially greenlit a sequel that will bring back breakout stars Lana Condor and Noah Centineo.

Awesomeness Films, Ace Entertainment and Overbrook Entertainment are partnering to produce the sequel, which will be based on the popular YA book trilogy by bestselling author Jenny Han. Matt Kaplan and Dougie Cash will once again serve as producers, and Sofia Alvarez will return to write the script, though today’s announcement made no mention of Susan Johnson, who directed the first film.

The sequel is currently in development and will be released by Netflix, which had been forced to hold off on an official announcement while waiting for deals to close. The news comes as an early Christmas gift to subscribers, and Netflix had fun ribbing them for their impatience.

To All the Fans I’ve Loved Before, I miss you. I know it’s only been a few months and I swear I wasn’t trying to avoid you; I just didn’t know how to answer your question without lying to you. The truth isn’t always simple or straightforward — and as we all know too well, dating contracts have a way of quickly getting complicated. But,the letters are out… it’s true. A To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before sequel is coming to Netflix. And yes, you can seamlessly continue to run your #Covinsky fan accounts because your dreamy stars Lana Condor and Noah Centineo are in on it too. So let’s do this. I promise the next chapter will be worth the wait! Love, Netflix

I haven’t seen To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before yet but the film boasts a 96% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, which just so happens to be the same critical score assigned to Alfonso Cuarón‘s awards contender Roma. That’s impressive in and of itself. This is also the second Overbrook production to generate a sequel, as Netflix is still developing a follow-up to its Will Smith movie Bright.