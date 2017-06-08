‘Landline’ Trailer: Jenny Slate Reteams with ‘Obvious Child’ Director for 90s-Set Dramedy

0

Amazon Studios has released the first trailer for Landline, the new feature film from Obvious Child director Gillian Robespierre. The filmmaker once again reteams with Jenny Slate for this 1995-set comedic drama about a straight-laced young woman whose life is thrown for a loop when she discovers her father may be having an affair. She teams up with her more free-wheeling younger sister (Abby Quinn) to investigate, and in the process learns that relationships, love, and sex are far more complicated than she initially believed.

This trailer is a fairly solid representation in that it’s kind of all over the place and so is the movie. I caught the film at Sundance, and the story tries to track the turbulent relationships of a single family, but it never really coheres. It’s a dramedy writ-large where personal doubt is expressed through infidelity and honest connections are only a serious talk away. It’s disappointing given the fanfare that Obvious Child received, but hopefully Robespierre and Slate will reteam for a stronger project in the future.

Check out the Landline trailer below and click here to read Adam’s review of the film from the 2017 Sundance Film Festival. The film also stars Edie Falco, John Turturrow, and Jay Duplass. Landline opens in theaters on July 21st.