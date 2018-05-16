‘Lando’ Movie a Possibility, Says Lucasfilm Chief Kathleen Kennedy

0

[Update: Premiere received clarification from Lucasfilm as they appear to have misquoted Kathleen Kennedy. While a Lando movie is in the cards, it’s not necessarily the next film or even in active development.]

Sure, the vast majority of audiences all over the world have yet to see Solo: A Star Wars Story, but Lucasfilm is already betting big on Donald Glover‘s Lando Calrissian. Like, “Bet your own spacecraft in a high-stakes game of Sabacc” big. Though maybe it’s less of a gamble and more of a sure thing since Glover has the hot hand right now thanks not only to his stint as the younger version of the character made famous by Billy Dee Williams, but also as his musical alter ego Childish Gambino and as the creative mind behind the fantastic series, Atlanta. A Lando film is but the next logical step.

And that step may come sooner than you think. According to Premiere (via CinemaBlend), Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy spoke about the plans for a Lando-centric film in the near future. The comments came during Solo‘s arrival at Cannes with much pomp and circumstance. The decision to explore Lando’s story is the right one, and not a surprising one.

Here’s what Kennedy actually had to say, with the full clarification and the quotes about Lando being the next Lucasfilm movie removed:

Following the publication of our article, Lucasfilm informs us that there would have been a misunderstanding between our journalist and Kathleen Kennedy. ‘We would love to tell a story about Lando Calrissian one day, but it’s not relevant, it would be fun to tell the story of Han and Chewie …’

Without getting into spoiler territory, Solo does a solid job of introducing Lando Calrissian but does not focus on him or over-explain his mystique. It seems like that story could be told in what’s likely going to be Lando: A Star Wars Story. A solo Lando movie will give Glover a chance to explore the aspects of the charismatic character that may have informed his performance but have yet to be fully explored on screen. Where did he come from, what did he do to get where he is, and who did he meet along the way? These questions will likely be answered in Lando; the only other question now is just who and how many are interested in finding out the answers.

