Watch: Larry David Joins the Writing Staff of ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’

Larry David is currently out promoting the upcoming season of Curb Your Enthusiasm, so he swung by Late Night with Seth Meyers to do a bit about what he would do if he joined the show’s writers room. And all the jokes are pretty much vintage Larry David—everything must be just right, played with utmost neuroticism. Of course, because it’s all just one scene, it doesn’t move quite like an episode of Curb, which has the benefit of moving between multiple scenes that ultimately build to a comedy of errors. The structure is so key to the success of Seinfeld and Curb, and if you just stick Larry David in a room and make jokes about his personality, that can wear thin after ten minutes. The sketch here still works, but it accomplishes what it set out to do, which is to make you excited for the return of Curb.

Check out the video below. The new season of Curb Your Enthusiasm premieres this Sunday on HBO.