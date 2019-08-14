‘Last Christmas’ Trailer: Emilia Clarke & Henry Golding Lead a London-Set Holiday Romcom

0

Universal Pictures has released the first Last Christmas trailer for the upcoming holiday-set romantic comedy. Directed by Bridesmaids and Spy helmer Paul Feig, the film stars Emilia Clarke as an unhappy woman who works at a year-round Christmas shop in London. Her life is upended when the too-good-to-be-true Tom (Henry Golding) walks into the store and immediately sees past her barriers, and what ensues is a Christmas love story backed by the music of George Michael.

The story originated with Emma Thompson, who co-wrote the screenplay with Bryony Kimmings and also has a supporting role in the film. The movie is filled out by music from George Michael, including the song from which the title is derived, and also includes brand new unreleased material.

And boy does this just look like a sweet, feel-good holiday film. Of course, we all love(d?) Khaleesi, but Clarke has one of the most bright, buoyant personalities in the biz and it looks like Feig is tapping into all of her infectious charms. Likewise, Golding had a hell of a breakout year in 2018 with Crazy Rich Asians and A Simple Favor, and he’s quite the charismatic heartthrob to pair with Clarke’s giddy good spirits. Throw in some delightful Emma Thompson timing, the fact that I’m generally a sucker for Feig’s films (The Heat is hilarious and never got the love it deserves,) and a boatload of glittering Christmas imagery, and I’m pretty much as sold as you can get on this one.

Check out the Last Christmas trailer below, followed by the poster. The film also stars Michelle Yeoh and opens in theaters on November 8th.

Here’s the official synopsis for Last Christmas: