Does the ‘Last Christmas’ Trailer Give Away a Major Twist?

0

The trailer for Paul Feig’s new movie Last Christmas has arrived. The film uses the music of George Michael and apparently tells the story of a cynical young woman, Kate (Emilia Clarke), who had a near-death experience, but starts to see the true meaning of Christmas thanks to a handsome gentleman, Tom (Henry Golding).

What you’ll notice is that Tom always seems to be in the same clothing with only a couple of exceptions, and that he tells Kate there was nothing “accidental” about their meeting. The strong hint seems to be that Tom is a guardian angel, so that Last Christmas becomes a kind of mash-up of The Preacher’s Wife and It’s a Wonderful Life where a down-and-out individual is helped by a heavenly power, but there’s also a romance angle to the story.

And none of this is bad! Some have also conjectured that this is Kate’s “last Christmas” and so Tom’s angel character is trying to help redeem her a bit before she dies from whatever almost killed her (or that this could all be in her head before she dies, but that seems ridiculously dark for a holiday rom-com), and perhaps that’s the case. But I think this trailer shows that when you show up to Last Christmas (and you should because it looks delightful), expect that Tom isn’t just some guy. As even the plot synopsis says, he “seems too good to be true.”

Last Christmas opens November 8th.

Here’s the official synopsis for Last Christmas: