‘Last Flag Flying’ Trailer Reveals Richard Linklater’s Star-Studded Drama

Amazon Studios and Lionsgate have released the first trailer for Oscar-nominated Boyhood filmmaker Richard Linklater’s new film Last Flag Flying. Based on the novel of the same name by Darryl Poniscan, the film takes place in 2003 and follows three Vietnam War veterans played by Bryan Cranston, Steve Carell, and Laurence Fishburne who reunite under unfortunate circumstances. The son of Carell’s character has just been killed serving in the Iraq War, and instead of burying him at Arlington Cemetery, he enlists his veteran buddies to help bring the casket up the east coast to suburban New Hampshire.

This particular subject matter looks to be an excellent showcase for Linklater’s knack for character and humanity, as the trailer teases incredibly strong performances from all three leading men. The story itself feels quite timely, and it’ll be interesting to see how the film is received by audiences. With Linklater behind the camera and serving as co-writer alongside Poniscan, we can be certain the characters and story are being treated with the utmost respect, and again it really feels like Linklater’s sensibilities are perfectly tuned to this sort of emotional road trip movie with a political twist.

Check out the Last Flag Flying trailer below. The film also stars Yul Vazquez and Cicely Tyson and will have its world premiere at the New York Film Festival on September 28th before opening in select theaters on November 3rd.