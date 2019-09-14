‘The Last Kids on Earth’ Review & Nick Wolfhard Interview | Saturday Mourning Cartoons Podcast

0

Welcome to the Saturday Mourning Cartoons podcast, the weekly show for all things animation, including news, reviews, and interviews, from co-hosts Dave Trumbore and Sean Paul Ellis. On today’s show, we’re giving you an early peek at the new one-hour special The Last Kids on Earth, coming to Netflix on Tuesday, September 17th. Not coincidentally, that’s the same day that author/showrunner Max Brallier‘s latest title in the series becomes available in bookstores everywhere. (Check out my interview with showrunners Brallier and Scott D. Peterson here.) And as a bonus, we chat with the show’s lead actor Nick Wolfhard about his character and where he hopes to take Jack Sullivan from here!

Check out our review and interview with Nick Wolfhard below! Spoilers ahead!

The Last Kids on Earth follows 13-year-old Jack Sullivan and his band of middle schoolers who live in a decked-out tree house, play video games, and battle zombies in the aftermath of the monster apocalypse. It’s a hilarious adventure filled with crazy gadgets and a lifetime supply of action. Meet the Last Kids on Earth on Netflix September 17!

