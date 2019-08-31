‘Last Night in Soho’: Edgar Wright Shares First Image as Filming Wraps

0

Director Edgar Wright has shared the first official image from his upcoming movie Last Night in Soho. The new photo was released via Wright’s Instagram and Twitter to commemorate main unit photography wrapping up.

Based on the new image, writer-director Wright is taking his next project in a new direction while staying true to roots as a man interested in creating the most enticing visuals possible. The new image features Thomasin McKenzie (Leave No Trace, Jojo Rabbit), who is a raccoon in human form with black eye makeup smudged in large circles around her eyes and pale complexion. Half of her face is hidden as she looks up from the ground, her eyes wide in fear.

Last Night in Soho will see Wright taking a big step in his development as a writer and director goes. While he’s no stranger to tackling both the horror (see: Shaun of the Dead) and thriller (see: Baby Driver) genres, this next movie of his will combine the two and has the potential (if this first image is anything to go by) to be a bit more serious in tone.

Plot details are being kept under wraps but it will take place in London’s Soho district. Wright has also revealed the story is inspired by 1965’s Repulsion starring Catherine Deneuve and 1973’s Don’t Look Now starring Donald Sutherland. As for the cast, Anya Taylor-Joy will star in Last Night in Soho. In addition to McKenzie, the film’s supporting cast includes Matt Smith, Terence Stamp, and Diana Rigg.

Last Night in Soho arrives in theaters September 25, 2020.