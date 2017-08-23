‘Lastman’ Trailer Teases the Epic Animated Series’ Arrival on VRV This Week

0

One of the coolest experiences in my career has to be attending this year’s RTX and being among veteran and cutting-edge animation talent. Part of that experience included exposure to Lastman, a French animated action series that tells the serialized story of Richard Aldana, a talented fighter who’s a bit of a slacker, and his mentor, Dave. Lastman was teased during the convention and I’m happy to say it’s now making its English-language debut this very week!

The anime-inspired series acts as a prequel to the comic written by Bastien Vivès and Balak and drawn by Vivès and Michaël Sanlaville. The animated adaptation aired in France in 2016, but Mondo Media is bringing all 26 15-minute episodes of the English dub exclusively to the VRV platform starting Friday, August 25th with new episodes airing weekly at 6pm ET. It’s a must-watch for fans of anime and animation alike!

Check out the new teaser trailer for Lastman below:

Meet the young Richard Aldana, 10 years before he kicks everyone’s ass in the comic book Lastman. Follow his adventures over 26 episodes – a total of more than 5 hours of animation – full of fighting, gangsters, and paranormal activity!

Exciting, right? The art style is fantastic, the fight sequences are thrilling, and the mythology is really something else. I can’t say enough good things about it, at least from the first episode I was able to check out early. If you’re a fan of shows like Cowboy Bebop, definitely mark Lastman down as a must-watch series.

You can meet a few of the characters below to get better acquainted (via VRV):

