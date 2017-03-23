Laura Dern on ‘Wilson’, David Lynch, and the “Radical Beauty” of ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’

0

You’d be hard-pressed to find an actress in Hollywood with a more interesting and varied career than Laura Dern, a fact that perhaps is no better illustrated than in the star’s 2017 slate, which includes a deeply perfect appearance in The Last Man on Earth, a role in David Lynch’s Twin Peaks revival an upcoming collaboration with the relatively unknown Jennifer Fox, and of course, her brilliant turn on the infinitely watchable Big Little Lies.

Next up for Dern is Wilson, an unconventional dramedy based on the Daniel Clowes graphic novel of the same name, in which she gives a tragi-comic tour de force as the long-lost lover of the titular Wilson (Woody Harrelson). Oh, and there’s also a little project called Star Wars: The Last Jedi on the horizon. Does that ring a bell?

This week, I had a chance to sit down with Dern to talk about her outstanding performance in Wilson, defying stereotypes, her sweet history with her costar, her thoughts on the Twin Peaks revival and reuniting with David Lynch, the possibility of a third season of Enlightened and of course, Star Wars: The Last Jedi.